Big Boy latest to join the fried chicken sandwich wars

Another competitor has entered the fried chicken sandwich wars.

Continue Reading Below

Fast-casual chain Big Boy Restaurants just introduced its Dolly Chicken Sandwich, with a special promotion for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. Starting Monday, the first 20 guests to order the new dish by 11 a.m. will get one for free every week for the rest of 2020.

“We wanted to go BIG with the introduction of our new Dolly Chicken Sandwich,” Big Boy vice president of marketing Jon Maurer said in a statement. ”We’ve created a big, craveable sandwich, brought back a popular icon from our past and want to celebrate big with our guests. Monday being National Fried Chicken Day, marks the perfect day to celebrate big!”

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS CHIPOTLE, GRUBHUB TO TEAM UP ON DELIVERIES

CHEF BOYARDEE PROPOSED TO REPLACE CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE

The Dolly Chicken Sandwich, only available for a limited time, features a 5 oz. hand-breaded fried chicken breast with pickles and the chain's signature tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The move is the latest in an ongoing battle among fast-food chains for the best sandwich, which was kicked off when Popeyes launched its own last August, rivaling Chick-fil-A’s. Other big chains like McDonald's and Wendys have also launched their own fried chicken offerings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, many of the above chains have taken their foot off the gas when it comes to Twitter trash talk. Many have instead shifted toward fielding customer inquiries as Americans navigate a new normal amid the outbreak.