Coronavirus prompts Chipotle, Grubhub to team up on deliveries

Chipotle is tapping Grubhub to help expand delivery in the coronavirus shutdown.

The fast-casual chain will lean on Grubhub’s expansive pickup and delivery networks to increase its footprint in the United States, according to joint statements. Customers can now order from more Chipotle locations through the Grubhub app or via its website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,056.45 -11.91 -1.11% GRUB GRUBHUB INC 69.87 +0.74 +1.07%

“We are working tirelessly to ensure our network of delivery aggregators can reach as many consumers as possible to deliver real food directly to their doorstep,” Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said, making note of Grubhub’s wide-reaching delivery network.

Seth Priebatsch, head of Enterprise at Grubhub, added: “While more people are staying home in today’s environment, we want to ensure we’re giving our diners the best options and making the experience as safe as possible. Chipotle is a beloved brand, and we’re thrilled to extend their fresh menu to our millions of diners across the country.

The move comes as a number of food and convenience brands partner with delivery services to get Americans essential goods amid the outbreak. National pharmacy chain Rite Aid and delivery service Instacart, for example, struck a deal in May allowing customers to order essential health care and grocery items to their homes.

Chipotle shares were down about 1 percent Friday afternoon but the company grew its digital sales by 80 percent year over year as of its first-quarter earnings. Shares are up 44 percent on the year.

Shares of Grubhub were up about 1 percent Friday but down 9 percent on the year.