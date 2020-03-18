Bethenny Frankel creates coronavirus kits, raises money for kids without free school meals

“Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is creating coronavirus kits and raising money for kids who won’t be getting free meals at schools through her disaster relief initiative BStrong.

Continue Reading Below

“I did not think I would be getting into corona,” Frankel told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto. “But it is a crisis. It affects so many areas and so many people that will have nothing and that’s what we specialize in.”

NETFLIX PARTY, GOOGLE CHROME TACKLE CORONAVIRUS WITH SOCIALLY DISTANT MOVIE NIGHT

The entrepreneur and Skinnygirl Cocktails founder said the idea started with parents being unable to give their children lunches if schools closed.

“Some organizations are providing lunches,” she said. “But this still means that the impoverished, underprivileged people in the time of crisis can buy what they need for their health, for their kids, for their families.”

The “corona kits” come in tote bags equipped with immune builders, hydration kits, gloves, hand sanitizers and BStrong cash cards.

Frankel’s B Strong initiative, which aims to provide aid to people impacted by poverty and tragedy, according to its mission statement, gives out cash cards for people to buy what they need.

CORONAVIRUS TEST COULD PRODUCE RESULTS IN 3 HOURS

Frankel said so far the group has received an “amazing response” and just got its first grant from the Hillman Family Foundations.

“Large grants are starting to come in,” she said. “This will be the most expensive mission we’ve ever done.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This latest mission follows Frankel's efforts, including the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian and North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.

BStrong has raised more than $25 million in relief and aid around the world so far.