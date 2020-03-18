Expand / Collapse search
Netflix

Netflix Party, Google Chrome tackle coronavirus with socially distant movie night

Feature allows users to stream shows, movies together while socially distancing

FOX Business correspondent Mike Gunzelman discusses Netflix's new platform that simulates a movie night with friends while stuck at home.video

'Netflix Party' offering socially distant movie night

Social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and watching your favorite shows with friends is still possible thanks to Netflix and Google Chrome.

A new feature for the Chrome browser called Netflix Party allows groups of people to binge-watch shows and movies at the same time on their computers.

In order to get started, visit NetflixParty.com to download the Chrome extension. A Netflix subscription is required.

Users can then customize their party by choosing user icons and nicknames, uploading screenshots, emojis and GIFs. Users also have the ability to hit pause, fast-forward or rewind.

