Best, worst states for working from home in 2022: report

Working from home has become more common since the coronavirus pandemic, but some places make it easier to work from home than others.

This week, WalletHub published a report that found the best U.S. states for working from home.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states – and Washington, D.C. – based on 12 measurements in two categories: work environment and living environment.

THESE ARE THE HEALTHIEST US CITIES IN 2022: REPORT

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked based on specific measurements.

For example, WalletHub found that Washington, D.C., had the highest share of its population working from home before COVID-19, while Mississippi had the lowest.

ILLINOISANS ARE CROSSING THE BORDER TO ESCAPE HIGH GAS TAXES

New Hampshire was found to be the state with the highest cybersecurity, while Washington, D.C. had the lowest cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, North Dakota was found to have the lowest average retail price of electricity, while Rhode Island and Hawaii tied for the state with the highest average retail price of electricity.

MEDIAN HOME PRICES HIT RECORD $405K IN US: REPORT

WalletHub found that California had the lowest internet cost, while New Hampshire had the highest.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for working from home in 2022, according to WalletHub.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Best states for remote work

1. New Jersey

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Delaware

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Utah

7. Texas

8. Washington

9. Maryland

10. New York

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Worst states for remote work

42. West Virginia

43. New Mexico

44. Hawaii

45. Wyoming

46. Oklahoma

47. Arkansas

48. North Dakota

49. Montana

50. Mississippi

51. Alaska