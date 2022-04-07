Best, worst states for working from home in 2022: report
Where you live could make it easier to work remotely, according to WalletHub
Working from home has become more common since the coronavirus pandemic, but some places make it easier to work from home than others.
This week, WalletHub published a report that found the best U.S. states for working from home.
For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states – and Washington, D.C. – based on 12 measurements in two categories: work environment and living environment.
Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked based on specific measurements.
For example, WalletHub found that Washington, D.C., had the highest share of its population working from home before COVID-19, while Mississippi had the lowest.
New Hampshire was found to be the state with the highest cybersecurity, while Washington, D.C. had the lowest cybersecurity.
Meanwhile, North Dakota was found to have the lowest average retail price of electricity, while Rhode Island and Hawaii tied for the state with the highest average retail price of electricity.
WalletHub found that California had the lowest internet cost, while New Hampshire had the highest.
To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for working from home in 2022, according to WalletHub.
Best states for remote work
1. New Jersey
2. Washington, D.C.
3. Delaware
4. Connecticut
5. Massachusetts
6. Utah
7. Texas
8. Washington
9. Maryland
10. New York
Worst states for remote work
42. West Virginia
43. New Mexico
44. Hawaii
45. Wyoming
46. Oklahoma
47. Arkansas
48. North Dakota
49. Montana
50. Mississippi
51. Alaska