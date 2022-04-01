Illinoisans are crossing the border to escape high gas taxes

Sky-high gasoline prices in the U.S. are causing many Americans to change their behavior to ease the pain felt at the pump.

For an increasing number of Illinoisans with sticker shock, the solution is simple: fill up in another state.

More Illinois residents close to the border are finding it worthwhile to drive to neighboring states to avoid the hefty gas taxes that make the Land of Lincoln the priciest place to fill up in the Midwest.

The average price of a gallon of gas is currently $4.46 in Illinois according to AAA, and more than 50 cents of that price is from state taxes and fees.

But in Missouri, where gas taxes and fees are only 17.42 cents, drivers are only paying $3.76 for a gallon of gas. That makes crossing the border an attractive option.

"If you live along the Missouri border here in Illinois, what’s a simple trip across the Mississippi River if you’re going to pay less than half in taxes than you paid in Illinois?" Illinois Fuel and Retail Association President John Sharp told The Center Square.

He says the trend is hurting Illinois gas stations close to the border, and owners are reaching out to him to complain about losing business to other states.

"As their gallons go down, that means they’re selling less in-store items," Sharp told the outlet. "They’re selling [fewer] hot dogs, [fewer] lotto tickets, less food and beverage. You know those convenience store items that people like to purchase when they stop to fill up – they’re selling less of those as well. So, it really hurts those in-store sales, it doesn’t just hurt on the gasoline side."

Illinois drivers aren't just heading to Missouri to fill up – all neighboring states are cheaper.

In Iowa, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.88. In Wisconsin, it's $3.90, and in Kentucky, residents pay $3.95. Indiana drivers pay $4.13 per gallon, with 42.2 cents going to state taxes and fees.