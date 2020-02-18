The best, worst state capitals to live in

Of all 50 state capitals, the best city to live in is Austin, according to a new report.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that ranked all 50 state capitals to find the best one to live in -- and Texas’ capital took the top spot.

For its findings, the personal finance website compared each state capital on 49 measurements within four categories: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also ranked each capital within specific metrics.

For example, it found that Montpelier, Vermont, has the lowest crime rate while Little Rock, Arkansas, has the highest crime rate.

WalletHub also found that six capitals tied for the most attractions, including Honolulu; Boston; Austin; Denver; Atlanta; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Two capitals tied for those with the fewest capitals -- Bismarck, North Dakota, and Pierre, South Dakota.

Juneau, Alaska, has the lowest percentage of its population in poverty, while Hartford, Connecticut, had the highest percentage, according to WalletHub.

Here are the best and worst state capitals to live in, according to WalletHub.

10 worst capitals to live

41. Dover, Del.

42. Providence, R.I.

43. Little Rock, Ark.

44. Jackson, Miss.

45. Montgomery, Ala.

46. Hartford, Conn.

47. Baton Rouge, La.

48. Carson City, Nev.

49. Charleston, W.V.

50. Trenton, N.J.

10 best capitals to live

10. Oklahoma City, Okla.

9. Concord, N.H.

8. Salt Lake City, Utah

7. Atlanta, Ga.

6. Columbus, Ohio

5. Lincoln, Neb.

4. Denver, Colo.

3. Madison, Wis.

2. Raleigh, N.C.

1. Austin, Texas