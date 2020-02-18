The top 5 best companies to work for in the US

When it comes to the best companies to work for in America, Hilton lands the top spot.

The hotels and resorts chain ranked No. 1 on Great Place To Work’s Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list and pulls in more than four out of five stars on Glassdoor. About 80 percent of employees say they would recommend it to a friend and another 93 percent of workers approve of Chief Executive Officer Christopher Nassetta.

“The culture of Hilton is one that makes me proud to work here but to also serve in my community,” one employee in Tennessee wrote about the brand. “Beyond that, I am encouraged to have a balanced work-life with the flexibility of working from home.”

To compile its list of the top places to work in the United States, Great Place To Work asked employers to respond to more than 60 survey questions about their company, including things like benefits and workplace culture. About 85 percent of the evaluation, however, is based on what employees report about their experiences, including their views on the company’s values, ability to contribute new ideas and the effectiveness of their leaders.

Here are the top five companies that made the list:

1. Hilton

Employees who say it’s a great place to work: 96 percent

Size: 55,281 U.S. employees

Hilton is a hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 brands that include almost 5,900 properties in 114 countries and territories.

2. Ultimate Software

Employees who say it’s a great place to work: 97 percent

Size: 5,099 U.S. employees

This firm provides cloud-based human capital management solutions, including human resources, payroll, talent and time and labor management software to businesses.

3. Wegmans

Employees who say it’s a great place to work: 94 percent

Size: 49,018 U.S. employees

This supermarket chain has 100 locations throughout the country which, in addition to selling groceries, provide meal planning and delivery services.

4. Cisco

Employees who say it’s a great place to work: 98 percent

Size: 38,990 U.S. employees

Cisco offers both hardware and software to allow businesses and employees to network.

5. Workday

Employees who say it’s a great place to work: 93 percent

Size: 8,552 U.S. employees

Workday offers financial management, human capital management and analytics for a wide range of businesses, educational institutes and government agencies.

