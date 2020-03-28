The best startup employers in the US: Forbes

There are plenty of startups in the U.S., but it’s not always easy to tell which companies are good employers.

Earlier this month, Forbes published a report that ranked startup companies by how well their employees like them.

For its findings, Forbes worked with Statista to analyze 2,500 businesses in the U.S. with at least 50 workers that had been founded between 2010 and 2017.

Businesses also had to be started from scratch in order to be part of the study.

Each business was evaluated on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth, Forbes said.

In its report, Forbes also said that a clear mission and opportunities for growth were important focal points at the top-ranking company, Allbirds.

To see the rest of the top results, here are the 5 best startups to work for and what they do, according to Forbes.

5. Dispatch

Dispatch, an on-demand delivery service based in Bloomington, Minnesota, was founded in 2016, according to Forbes. When businesses make orders on Dispatch, they can track their driver and package until it arrives, according to the company's Facebook page.

4. Verkada

Verkada, a San Mateo, California, based security company, was founded in 2016, Forbes reported. The company offers a variety of products for security and technology, according to the website.

3. Petal

Credit card company Petal was also founded in 2016, according to Forbes. The New York City-based company has a credit card with cashback and no fees, according to the website.

“We’ve brought our experience from the biggest financial institutions and the most innovative startups to create a credit card that we’d like to use ourselves,” the company said on its website.

2. Chime

San Francisco-based Chime is a digital bank that was founded in 2013, according to Forbes.

“We created Chime because we believe everyone deserves financial peace of mind,” the company said on its website. “We’re building a new kind of bank account that helps members get ahead by making managing money easy.”

1. Allbirds

Allbirds, also based in San Francisco, took the top spot for the best startup employer, according to Forbes. The direct-to-consumer retail company was founded in 2016 and has focused on making “comfortable, carbon-neutral shoes,” Forbes reported.

