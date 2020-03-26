Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

WHO getting coronavirus tech ideas from teens, startups

The U.N. agency has received ideas from people as young as 14

Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is impressed by the offers of technology to help fight the coronavirus, but privacy and human rights must be protected, Michael Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert said on Wednesday.

The U.N. agency has received ideas from tech startups, huge global companies and people as young as 14, he said. This was the first pandemic where information technology, social media and artificial intelligence could be deployed, he added.

"There is a huge amount of innovation and enthusiasm," Ryan told a press conference. "We need to turn that into products which work for front-line workers."

It was crucial to observe that principles of data protection and human rights were observed, Ryan added.

