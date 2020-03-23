Help wanted amid coronavirus pandemic: These stores are hiring

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, major companies are looking to ramp up their workforces to meet the demand for critical products such as food, household essentials and medical supplies.

Some of the nation's largest retailers are even scrapping traditional hiring methods in order to fill open positions as the virus takes a foothold in every corner of the world. This demand for more workers in some sectors comes after early estimates suggest that at least a million workers could lose their jobs in March.

Since the outbreak, the number of jobless claims has surged as many businesses are forced to close their doors.

To date, COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected more than 350,000 individuals worldwide and killed more than 15,300.

Here are some of the companies that are hiring as the world continues to fight the spread of COVID-19:

Albertsons

Albertsons is hiring to fill positions immediately. There are well over 1,000 positions listed on its career page.

Amazon

Amazon is seeking to fill 100,000 new full- and part-time positions across the U.S.

CVS

CVS Health is looking to immediately hire 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.

Dollar General

Dollar General plans to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

"As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the Company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs," the company wrote in a statement.

Domino's

Domino's will be hiring 10,000 employees nationwide.

"Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

Kroger

The Kroger family of companies is looking to add 10,000 workers in stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers nationwide, a Kroger spokesperson told FOX Business.

Candidates may apply via on the company's website and could be placed for employment within several days of applying, the company said in an emailed statement.

Papa John's

Papa John's is looking to hire up to 20,000 new restaurant team members.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo will hire 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit frontline employees across the U.S. in the coming months, the company announced.

"With COVID-19 reshaping the way we run our business and live our lives, it's important that we acknowledge the people keeping us steady during turbulent times, notably the heroic work of the millions of doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals around the world," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement. "At the same time, there is important work being done in other sectors, including our own, to help maintain the supply of foods and beverages."

Walgreens

Walgreens is looking to fill roughly 9,500 existing full- and part-time roles in stores across the U.S.

Walmart:

Walmart is adding 150,000 new associates through the end of May.

