These are the 'best' historic hotels in America for 2021

History buffs who are searching for a vacation destination don’t need to look beyond this list.

Historic Hotels of America recently named its best historical hotel award winners for 2021, which highlighted a variety of locations that were built in the 19th and 20th centuries.

"The winners are the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from across the United States of America," said Lawrence Horwitz, the executive vice president at Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, in a press release.

"The winners were selected from iconic historic hotels nominated, including small historic inns, boutique historic hotels, lifestyle historic hotels and legendary historic resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations," Horwitz added. "We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences.

"The hotels on this list represent the very best spirit of perseverance and preservation of Historic Hotels. Through the many decades, if not centuries, these buildings have seen, it is the care of their staff, owners and operators and the support of travelers that allow their stories to continue."

Here are five award-winning historic hotels that are worth adding to your travel wishlist.

Palmer House (A Hilton Hotel)

Historic Hotels of America’s Best Historic Hotel

The Palmer House in Chicago won the "Best Historic Hotel" award in the 400-plus guest room category from Historic Hotels of America. The Hilton-owned hotel opened its doors in 1871 and was the first hotel in the city to have elevators, electric light bulbs and in-room telephones. Historic Hotels of America selected this 262-foot property for its Best Historic Hotel award for its positive guest experience, hospitality and service.

Historic Hotels of America extended the same award to hotels that had fewer guest rooms, including the 110-year-old Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City (201 to 400 guest rooms) and the 86-year-old King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort (76 to 200 guest rooms) in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Hotel del Coronado

Historic Hotels of America’s Best Historic Resort

Hilton finds itself on Historic Hotels of America’s "best" list again with Hotel del Coronado, which is a part of Hilton’s Curio Collection. Hotel del Coronado has won the historical society’s "Best Historic Resort" award. Located in Coronado, California, the landmark hotel has been operating for 133 years. Guests have been enjoying the 750-plus room, 28-acre Victorian beach resort, which has earned the property its historical award.

The Blackburn Inn & Conference Center

Historic Hotels of America’s Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel

The Blackburn Inn & Conference Center in Staunton, Virginia, has impressed Historic Hotels of America with its level of customer service. Within its 80 acres of land, the inn has been serving guests since 1828. The 49-room property won in the "Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel" category, which Historic Hotels of America qualifies as having fewer than 75 guest rooms. According to the historical society, The Blackburn Inn & Conference Center "provides exceptional customer hospitality and service."

Grand Hotel

Historic Hotels of America’s Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel

The Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan, has a social media feed that Historic Hotels of America admires. The 388-room hotel opened its doors to the public in 1887, and now it shows off stunning photos of the landmark on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. More than 61,200 followers look forward to the hotel’s daily uploads.

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort

Historic Hotels of America’s New Member of the Year

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort opened its doors in July 1946. The luxurious 10,500-acre ranch and resort is located in Solvang, California, and has won a "New Member of the Year" award from Historic Hotels of America for demonstrating "immediate engagement, activation and passionate support" to the historical society.