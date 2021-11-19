This town in Ohio was named the top trending destination of 2022

Vacation rental online marketplace, Vrbo, has released its 2022 trend report predicting travel trends for the year ahead and the results may surprise you. Based on their travel demand data, the most up-and-coming destination is Cincinnati, Ohio, with a 125% increase in vacation rental demand. Yorktown, Virginia, and Niagara Falls, New York, secured the second and third spot on the list, respectively, with Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, coming in fourth and Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, in fifth.

"Demand for Vrbo homes in these up-and-coming destinations has doubled, and we’re excited to see families discovering new places to get away together," comments Vrbo’s travel expert, Alison Kwong, to Fox Business. "Travelers can find and book the perfect Vrbo home in all of these places and explore the variety of outdoor activities and unique area attractions each of these emerging destinations has to offer."

The trend report also unearthed some interesting travel habits on the horizon for 2022. "The past 18 months have been a roller-coaster ride, and this year's trend report indicates that several travel habits we developed are going to stick around in 2022," said Kwong in a company press release. "Though families have adjusted when and how they plan their vacations, it's abundantly clear that they are prioritizing spending time away together. They are putting extra effort into maximizing their time off by unplugging and making these trips special for the whole family."

To that point, VRBO found that half of those polled in a consumer survey of 1,000 U.S. families said they're more likely to let their kids decide where they vacation, compared to pre-pandemic times. 43% of parents also shared that they are now more likely to let their kids skip school for vacation.

Along with kids, bringing pets along for getaways is becoming increasingly popular with Vrbo experiencing a 40% increase in year-over-year demand for pet-friendly vacation homes. In the survey, more than 70% of respondents were pet owners, 68% of whom have traveled, plan to travel, or would like to travel with their pets.

Another interesting finding from VRBO’s report? 77% of families agreed that they have a greater appreciation for separating their professional and personal lives, compared to pre-pandemic times, no surprise given how much the lines have blurred since the coronavirus outbreak took hold in the U.S. last year. It makes sense then, that nearly 60% of respondents said they are more likely to take a two-week vacation, and 30% are more likely to take a sabbatical, while 42% are less likely to check work email on vacation.

Check out the full report here.

