Airbnb reveals 'most wishlisted' holiday destinations

Airbnb users are already thinking about where they want to stay for the holidays.

The short-term vacation rental service recently analyzed its "wishlisted" properties to determine which areas are likely to be in demand during the 2021 holiday season. According to Airbnb, fall and winter travelers are largely bookmarking rustic cabins throughout the U.S.

Other notable properties that are making it high up on Airbnb users’ lists are in college football towns, mid-sized cities, festive locales or warm climates, according to an Airbnb press release.

Here’s a sample of some of the vacation properties that have captured travelers’ hearts on Airbnb.

Cozy Cabins

Holiday travelers seem to be ditching traditional hotel towers in bustling cities for cozy cabins in the woods. Airbnb says its users are looking to rent "picturesque, hygge A-frames" and "modern abodes with a festive feel."

At the top of Airbnb’s most wishlisted cabins list is a two-bedroom property in Kerhonkson, N.Y. known as "A Black A-Frame: Sustainable Catskills Cabin," which was built in 1961. The sleek cabin has a 4.9-star rating based on 86 reviews and costs $332 per night to rent.

Rounding out Airbnb’s most wishlisted cabins list were other stunning properties in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, California, Michigan, North Carolina, Washington and Georgia.

College Towns and Mid-Sized Cities

College football towns and mid-sized cities are seeing a spike on Airbnb users’ wishlists as live events make a return, the vacation rental service reports. Many sporting events and large gatherings had been restricted or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but college towns and mid-sized cities have reopened and now allow public gatherings – usually with coronavirus guidelines.

Airbnb predicts that Ann Arbor, Mich.; Eugene, Ore.; Lincoln, Neb.; and Auburn, Ala. are going to see an influx of travelers around Thanksgiving due to the college football season.

The six other "mid-sized" cities to make it onto Airbnb’s most wishlisted holiday destinations are Tarrant County, Texas; Maui, Hawaii; North Central Florida; Long Island, N.Y.; Stafford County, Md.; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Festive Locales and Warm Climates

Airbnb says holiday travelers are seeking out locations that have festive holiday celebrations or warm weather.

New York City; Arlington, Va.; and Orange County, Calif. are top destinations appearing on Airbnb users’ wishlists, and the travel company credits it to each city’s "spectacular holiday festivals and light shows." Meanwhile, travelers who prefer to spend their holidays in tropical locations or deserts are opting for retreats in Oahu, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Kansas City, Minneapolis, Seattle and San Francisco also made it onto Airbnb’s most wishlisted holiday destinations list.

Outside the U.S., Airbnb users have added unique luxury properties in Europe to their wishlists, including Italian dammusos, Grecian cycladic homes, English shepherd’s huts and igloos.