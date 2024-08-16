Best fast food value meals ranked on bang for your buck

Fast food chains have been battling it out this year in a contest offering budget-friendly meals to lure back customers amid a revolt over high prices, but given the variety now available, it can be difficult to determine which are the best value.

So FinanceBuzz evaluated the major chains' limited-time deals based on their actual value, compared to regular-priced menu items, to find out which ones offer the best bang for your buck:

1. Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box

Yum! Brands-owned Taco Bell took the top spot with its Luxe Cravings Box, a $7 combo that includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium drink.

FinanceBuzz found that the combined price of those items bought separately off the menu would cost $15.65, meaning the combo saves customers $8.65, which is 55% off the regular price.

TACO BELL LEANS INTO NOSTALGIA WITH ‘ICONIC HITS’ FOR CALIFORNIA MENU TEST

"When it comes to value meals that give consumers the best actual value, bundling is the name of the game," said Josh Koebert, FinanceBuzz researcher and study author. "By putting a lot of smaller or basic items into a single combo and reducing the menu price of each, chains are able to really stack up the savings for their customers."

Koebert told FOX Business the Luxe Cravings Box was the best example of that, noting that the deal includes five different menu items, as compared to four, from places like McDonald's and Burger King. However, he noted that both of those restaurants are still offering great promotions.

2. Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 16.93 -0.26 -1.51%

Wendy's Co.

Wendy's came in second in the rankings of the best deals with its $5 Biggie Big, which comes with a choice of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, along with 4-piece chicken nuggets, junior fries, a small drink and a small Frosty.

At the regular menu price, the cost of those individual items sold separately would be $10.75, but the bundle saves customers 53%.

3. McDonald's $5 Meal Deal

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 278.49 +3.62 +1.32%

McDonald's Corp.

Fast food giant McDonald's ranked third on the list with its own $5 deal, which offers the choice of a McChicken or McDouble, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small drink.

Sold separately, those items cost $9.96, but the value deal cuts the price squarely in half.

CHICK-FIL-A BRINGS BACK LONG-AWAITED MENU ITEM AND FAN FAVORITE: ‘OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE FEEDBACK’

4. Pizza Hut My Hut Box

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 137.40 -0.41 -0.30%

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Pizza Hut, another Yum! Brands company, landed the fourth-place spot with its My Hut Box, a $6.99 value meal that includes the choice of either a 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza or half order of Melts, and the choice of either a side of fries or four boneless wings.

The deal saves customers $5.30, or 43% off the regular menu price.

5. Burger King $5 Your Way Meal

Rounding out the top five is Burger King with its $5 Your Way Meal, which includes the customer's choice of a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or Bacon Cheeseburger, as well as a 4-piece chicken nuggets, value fries, and value drink.

Purchased individually, those items would cost $8.66, but the deal gives customers a 42% discount.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Another key component of these deals is an easily ‘digestible' price point,’ Koebert said. "Value meals from Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King and KFC all clock in at the $5 mark, which is a nice round number that most consumers will perceive as a reasonable amount to pay for an entire meal."

He added, "Taken together, smart bundling and pricing strategies have created a tremendous amount of value for consumers, something that was sorely needed in the fast food space."