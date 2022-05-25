The best cities for summer jobs in 2022: report

People looking for a summer job this year might want to consider checking out Florida.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best cities for summer jobs in 2022. The top two cities on the list, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, are both in the Sunshine State.

For its report, WalletHub analyzed 182 cities including the 150 most-populated cities in the country, based on 22 measurements in the categories of youth job market and social environment and affordability.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how the cities ranked within specific measurements.

For example, South Burlington, Vermont, was found to have the highest rate of labor-force participation rate of the population aged 16 to 24, while Irvine, California, had the lowest rate.

Scottsdale, Arizona, and Overland Park, Kansas, tied for the city with the highest median income of part-time workers, adjusted for cost of living, while New York, New York, had the lowest.

Three cities – Miami, Florida; Wilmington, Delaware; and Orlando, Florida – tied for the city with the highest availability of summer jobs, while North Las Vegas was found to have the lowest.

Meanwhile, five cities – Glendale, California; Pearl City, Hawaii; Garden Grove, California; Grand Prarie, Texas; and Dover, Delaware – tied for the city with the highest availability of internships.

Brownsville, Texas, was found to have the lowest availability of internships, according to the report.

To see the overall results, here are the best places for summer jobs in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

3. Columbia, Maryland

4. Scottsdale, Arizona

5. Juneau, Alaska

6. Warwick, Rhode Island

7. Rapid City, South Dakota

8. Portland, Maine

9. Huntington Beach, California

10. Garden Grove, California

