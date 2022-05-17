Apple reinstates mask mandate for employees at 100 stores: report

Apple Inc. has reinstated its mask requirement for employees at roughly 100 stores and pushed back plans for corporate employees to return to the office three days a week over COVID-19 concerns, according to a new report.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Apple made two separate announcements informing employees of the plans, with the company citing a "resurgence" of coronavirus cases.

Apple did not respond to FOX Business' inquiry seeking confirmation and details about which stores might be impacted.

Apple's purported delay in requiring corporate employees to return to the office comes two weeks after roughly 200 of the company's 165,000 employees released an open letter to the tech giant's executive team pushing back against the plan for a hybrid work model.

The group of employees that call themselves "Apple Together" argue in the letter that forcing employees to come back to the office for at least three days a week "will change the make up of our workforce," saying, "It will make Apple younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied, in short, it will lead to privileges deciding who can work for Apple, not who'd be the best fit."

