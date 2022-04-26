The best large cities to start a business in 2022: report

Entrepreneurs looking for a big city where they can start their new venture should consider Florida, according to a new study.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that found the best large cities to start a business in 2022. Among the top 10 – including the first and second spots – four were in Florida.

For its report, WalletHub compared 100 cities based on 20 metrics in three categories: business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within specific metrics.

WalletHub found that Detroit, Michigan, had the lowest labor costs, while Fremont, California, had the highest.

North Las Vegas, Nevada, was found to have the highest availability of human capital, while Atlanta, Georgia, was found to have the lowest.

Meanwhile, Irvine, California, was found to have the most educated population while San Bernardino, California, was found to have the least educated population.

Here are the top 10 best large cities to start a business this year, according to WalletHub.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Miami, Florida

3. Laredo, Texas

4. Durham, North Carolina

5. Boise, Idaho

6. Denver, Colorado

7. Jacksonville, Florida

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

10. Tampa, Florida

