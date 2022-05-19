The best summer travel destinations in 2022: report

Summer is almost here and if you’re trying to plan your next trip, you might want to consider Florida.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which published its list of best summer travel destinations in 2022 earlier this week. The Orlando, Florida, metro area was at the top of WalletHub’s list.

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated metro areas based on 43 metrics in the categories of travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how the metro areas ranked within some of those categories.

For example, Santa Rosa, California, was found to have the lowest travel costs and the fewest hassles, while McAllen, Texas, was found to have the highest travel costs and the most hassles.

However, McAllen was also found to have the lowest local costs, while Santa Rosa, California, was found to have the highest local costs.

The metro area with the most attractions was Chicago, while Deltona, Florida, was found to be the metro area with the fewest attractions.

WalletHub also found that Orlando, Florida, had the most activities and Jackson, Mississippi, had the fewest.

Cape Coral, Florida, was found to be the safest metro area while Phoenix, Arizona, was found to be the least safe, according to WalletHub.

Here are the best summer travel destinations in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida, metro area

2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia, metro area

3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida, metro area

4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas, metro area

5. Salt Lake City, Utah, metro area

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California, metro area

7. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii, metro area

8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin, metro area

9. Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana, metro area

10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas, metro area

