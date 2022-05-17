The best cities to start a career in 2022: report

With graduation season in full swing, some new grads may be wondering where they should go to start their careers. According to a new report, they might want to consider Utah.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that found the best places to start a career and Salt Lake City was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities based on their professional opportunities and quality of life using 27 metrics in those two categories.

WalletHub also found which cities ranked within two specific metrics: monthly average starting salaries adjusted for cost of living and entry-level jobs per 100,000 working-age population.

Tacoma, Washington, took the top spot for the city with the highest monthly average starting salaries, while three cities – Honolulu and Pearl City, Hawaii, and Juneau, Alaska – tied for the city with the lowest monthly average salary.

Meanwhile, five cities tied for the city with the most entry-level jobs: Orlando, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; Cincinnati, Ohio; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Wilmington, Delaware.

New York City was found to be the city with the fewest entry-level jobs, according to the report.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best places to start a career in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Salt Lake City, Utah

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Atlanta, Georgia

4. Austin, Texas

5. Seattle, Washington

6. Boise, Idaho

7. Miami, Florida

8. Tampa, Florida

9. Portland, Maine

10. Columbia, South Carolina

