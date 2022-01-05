Best cities for active lifestyles in 2022: report

If being more active is one of your new year’s resolutions, where you live could have an impact on how well you can follow through.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best cities for people with an active lifestyle this year.

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities based on 34 metrics.

Those metrics were split into two categories: "budget & participation," which includes measurements such as the average monthly fitness-club fee and the share of workers aged 16 and over who bike or walk to work, and "sports & outdoors," which includes measurements such as tennis courts per capita and hiking trails per capita.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also calculated how each city performed in some of those metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that Seattle has the lowest percentage of physically inactive residents, while Hialeah, Florida, has the highest percentage of physically inactive residents.

New York City, Irvine, California, and Norfolk, Virginia, all tied for the cities with the most basketball hoops per capita, while Gilbert, Arizona, was found to have the fewest.

New York City also tied with Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, for the city with the most park playgrounds per capita, according to WalletHub. Hialeah, Florida, was found to have the fewest.

Hialeah also had the fewest fitness centers with virtual classes per capita, while Seattle and San Francisco tied for the city with the most.

To see the overall ranking from the report, here are the best cities for an active lifestyle, according to WalletHub.

1. San Francisco

2. Chicago

3. New York City

4. San Diego

5. Honolulu

6. Los Angeles

7. Portland, Oregon

8. Philadelphia

9. Denver

10. Seattle

