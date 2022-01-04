The best cities to find a job in 2022: report

If you’re looking for a new job in 2022, you might want to think about what city you’re looking in.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best cities to find a job in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated and at least two of the most populated cities in each state, based on 31 metrics.

Those metrics were broken into two categories: job market and socio-economics.

Aside from calculating the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how those cities performed in various metrics, including that Columbia, South Carolina, has the most job opportunities, while North Las Vegas, Nevada, has the fewest.

WalletHub also found that Hialeah, Florida, has the highest employment growth and Irvine, California, has the least employment growth.

Six cities – Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Madison, Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Arizona – were found the have the lowest unemployment rate, while Detroit, Michigan, was found to have the highest unemployment rate.

Burlington, Vermont, was found to have the shortest average work and commute time, while San Francisco was found to have the longest, according to WalletHub.

To see which cities made it to the overall ranking, here are the best cities for jobs in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Columbia, Maryland

2. Salt Lake City

3. San Francisco

4. Portland, Maine

5. Austin, Texas

6. Orlando

7. Seattle

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

9. San Jose, California

10. Nashua, New Hampshire

