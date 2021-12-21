76% Americans want to better their finances for the New Year: Survey

The new year is right around the corner and Americans want to improve their financial standing in 2022.

A new personal finance survey from Slickdeals revealed that three in four (76%) Americans have New Year’s resolutions centered on being "smarter with finances."

The deals- and coupon-focused website commissioned the survey from OnePoll – a market research company that consulted 2,000 U.S. adults about their personal funds.

Worries about pandemic-related inflation have contributed to 2022 money resolutions. In fact, three in four Americans told Slickdeals they fear inflation could be "a major setback."

These concerns directly relate to the savings plans that Americans are putting together for the new year. According to the survey, Americans are hoping to save an average of $408 per month in 2022. That amount is $80 higher than how much Americans saved each month on average in 2021.

"Saving more money does not always involve drastically altering your day-to-day lifestyle," said Louie Patterson, Slickdeals senior finance editor, in a statement. "Easy changes such as cutting unnecessary subscriptions or looking for more deals and discounts when shopping, can add up to big savings."

Three in four Americans believe they’ll be able to accumulate more wealth by repairing their finances, according to the survey.

To get there, 50% of Americans want to eliminate their debt, 47% want to remove unnecessary bills, 44% want to utilize more deals and coupons when shopping, 44% want to use a savings app, and 41% want to apply for a credit card or credit increase.

Other money goals people are aiming for in the U.S. include reallocating monthly budgets (36%), improving credit scores (35%), spending more wisely (32%), switching to a different bank (28%) and investing money (27%).

Seventy-seven percent of Americans believe "smarter" shopping habits contribute to higher savings. According to Slickdeals, U.S. consumers used 13 coupons or promos per month on average in 2021, which is up from the 10 U.S. consumers reportedly used on a monthly basis in 2020.

Slickdeals also noted that 62% of Americans said 2021 was easier on their finances than 2020 – the year when COVID-19 became a global pandemic.