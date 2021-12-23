Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOOD

Ben & Jerry's top 10 flavors of 2021 revealed

Cherry Garcia, Half-Baked and other fan favorites topped the list this year

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

People still scream for ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s is celebrating the end of the year by revealing its top 10 most popular ice cream flavors for the past 12 months. While the list includes several classics, there are a couple of surprising entries as well.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Half-Baked Ben & Jerry's

Half-Baked took the top spot. This flavor features unbaked cookie dough and baked brownie bits. (Ben & Jerry's)

Ben & Jerry’s is known for both its unique flavors and silly names. In a press release, the ice cream makers revealed the top 10 flavors of 2021, which includes some flavors the company has been making for several decades now.

Kicking off the list at number 10 is Brownie Batter Core. This flavor is exactly what it sounds like: a pint of ice cream with a center core of unbaked brownie batter.

Cherry-Garcia Ben and Jerry's

Cherry Garcia was first introduced in 1987. (Ben and Jerry's)

Coming in at number nine is Chunky Monkey, a flavor that Ben & Jerry’s launched in 1988. According to the press release, it’s considered one of the original flavors. That’s followed by Americone Dream at number eight. This flavor was inspired by Stephen Colbert while he was still hosting "The Colbert Report."

OLIVE GARDEN WANTS BREADSTICKS FOR SANTA INSTEAD OF COOKIES THIS CHRISTMAS

Phish Food, named after the popular band, landed the number seven spot.

The number six spot was won by a relatively simple flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake. Tonight Dough, inspired by "The Tonight Show," landed the number five spot.

chocolate-chip-cookie-dough Ben and Jerry's

Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough landed the four and three spots, respectively. (Ben and Jerry's)

Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough landed the four and three spots, respectively.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Another fan favorite, Cherry Garcia, came in at number two. This flavor was first introduced in 1987 and has been one of the company’s most popular flavors ever since.

Lastly, Half-Baked took the top spot. This flavor features unbaked cookie dough and baked brownie bits.