Ben & Jerry's top 10 flavors of 2021 revealed

People still scream for ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s is celebrating the end of the year by revealing its top 10 most popular ice cream flavors for the past 12 months. While the list includes several classics, there are a couple of surprising entries as well.

Ben & Jerry’s is known for both its unique flavors and silly names. In a press release, the ice cream makers revealed the top 10 flavors of 2021, which includes some flavors the company has been making for several decades now.

Kicking off the list at number 10 is Brownie Batter Core. This flavor is exactly what it sounds like: a pint of ice cream with a center core of unbaked brownie batter.

Coming in at number nine is Chunky Monkey, a flavor that Ben & Jerry’s launched in 1988. According to the press release, it’s considered one of the original flavors. That’s followed by Americone Dream at number eight. This flavor was inspired by Stephen Colbert while he was still hosting "The Colbert Report."

Phish Food, named after the popular band, landed the number seven spot.

The number six spot was won by a relatively simple flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake. Tonight Dough, inspired by "The Tonight Show," landed the number five spot.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough landed the four and three spots, respectively.

Another fan favorite, Cherry Garcia, came in at number two. This flavor was first introduced in 1987 and has been one of the company’s most popular flavors ever since.

Lastly, Half-Baked took the top spot. This flavor features unbaked cookie dough and baked brownie bits.