Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOOD

Olive Garden wants breadsticks for Santa instead of cookies this Christmas

The Italian restaurant chain is wondering if St. Nick is sick of eating cookies all night long

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Nobody likes eating the same thing over and over again.

This Christmas, Olive Garden is offering customers the opportunity to order and bake the restaurant's well-known breadsticks for Santa Claus.

Instead of cookies, the chain wants people to leave out its breadsticks as well as some dipping sauce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Breadsticks for Santa

Olive Garden wants people to leave out its popular breadsticks for Santa this year. (Olive Garden)

"Santa has been getting the same monotony of cookies and milk for over 1,000 years, which he rarely ever finishes. It’s time we acknowledge the truth: Santa is tired of cookies," Olive Garden wrote in a press release sent to Fox Business.

Customers who want to participate can order "breadsticks for Santa" from the Olive Garden website starting at $4.29. The breadsticks come unbaked along with instructions on how to prepare them at home. Baked breadsticks are also available to order.

Guests will then be able to create a personalized note for Santa, which is an opportunity to explain that the breadsticks are a replacement for cookies. The free, coloring page for kids is available for download online.

BURGERFI ANNOUNCES ROBOT TO DELIVER FOOD TO CUSTOMERS

Breadsticks for Santa 1

Olive Garden also offers a variety of dipping sauces for its breadsticks, including marinara, Alfredo or five cheese marinara. (Olive Garden)

Olive Garden also offers a variety of dipping sauces for its breadsticks, including marinara, Alfredo or five cheese marinara to serve to Santa.

On Facebook, Olive Garden breadsticks fans appreciated the idea to make and serve the famous finger food. On Twitter, one follower appeared skeptical – reacting with an emoji having a raised eyebrow.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Olive Garden Breadsticks for Santa

Customers that want to participate can order "breadsticks for Santa" from the Olive Garden website. (Olive Garden)

Even if Santa isn’t sick of cookies, he’ll likely still appreciate that a snack was left out for him.