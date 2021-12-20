Olive Garden wants breadsticks for Santa instead of cookies this Christmas

Nobody likes eating the same thing over and over again.

This Christmas, Olive Garden is offering customers the opportunity to order and bake the restaurant's well-known breadsticks for Santa Claus.

Instead of cookies, the chain wants people to leave out its breadsticks as well as some dipping sauce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Santa has been getting the same monotony of cookies and milk for over 1,000 years, which he rarely ever finishes. It’s time we acknowledge the truth: Santa is tired of cookies," Olive Garden wrote in a press release sent to Fox Business.

Customers who want to participate can order "breadsticks for Santa" from the Olive Garden website starting at $4.29. The breadsticks come unbaked along with instructions on how to prepare them at home. Baked breadsticks are also available to order.

Guests will then be able to create a personalized note for Santa, which is an opportunity to explain that the breadsticks are a replacement for cookies. The free, coloring page for kids is available for download online.

BURGERFI ANNOUNCES ROBOT TO DELIVER FOOD TO CUSTOMERS

Olive Garden also offers a variety of dipping sauces for its breadsticks, including marinara, Alfredo or five cheese marinara to serve to Santa.

On Facebook, Olive Garden breadsticks fans appreciated the idea to make and serve the famous finger food. On Twitter, one follower appeared skeptical – reacting with an emoji having a raised eyebrow.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even if Santa isn’t sick of cookies, he’ll likely still appreciate that a snack was left out for him.