Ben & Jerry's brings Dublin Mudslide back from 'Flavor Graveyard'

The flavor was originally introduced in 2004, but was sent to the graveyard in 2007

Even ice cream flavors deserve a second chance.

Ben & Jerry's announced that the Irish Mudslide flavor will be returning from the company's "flavor graveyard." This time, however, the ice cream flavor will include a new spirit that the company describes as the "first of its kind."

Ben & Jerry's Dublin Mudslide

Ben & Jerry's is bringing the Dublin Mudslide flavor back. (Ben and Jerry's)

The ice cream makers teamed up with Wheyward Spirit to include the flavors of a new type of spirit made from whey, a nutrient-rich by-product created while making cheese, according to a press release.

Aside from the uniqueness of the spirit, Ben & Jerry's was attracted to Wheyward Spirit for other reasons.

Emily Darchuk, founder and CEO of Wheyward Spirit, said, "Aside from being uniquely delicious, using excess whey as the base for our spirit helps us prevent food waste and creates a more sustainable model of spirit production. I am thrilled to partner with Ben & Jerry's to bring back a fan favorite with the same taste and less waste, using our signature spirit."

Dublin Mudslide graveyard

Dublin Mudslide has been in Ben & Jerry's flavor graveyard since 2007. (Ben and Jerry's)

Dublin Mudslide originally appeared in 2004 as part of a limited batch. The flavor was popular with fans, however, and it was upgraded to a full-time flavor.

Unfortunately, it was discontinued in 2007, or as Ben & Jerry's puts it, it was sent to "the flavor graveyard."

The new version has already started to appear in grocery stores across the country.

Fox Business previously reported about Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors last year.

According to the company, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough landed the four and three spots, respectively.

Ben and Jerry's flavor graveyard

Ben and Jerry's maintains a flavor graveyard, where it keeps track of flavors that it no longer offers. (Ben & Jerry's)

Another fan favorite, Cherry Garcia, came in at number two. This flavor was first introduced in 1987 and has been one of the company’s most popular flavors ever since.

Lastly, Half-Baked took the top spot. This flavor features unbaked cookie dough and baked brownie bits.