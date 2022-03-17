Ben & Jerry's brings Dublin Mudslide back from 'Flavor Graveyard'

Even ice cream flavors deserve a second chance.

Ben & Jerry's announced that the Irish Mudslide flavor will be returning from the company's "flavor graveyard." This time, however, the ice cream flavor will include a new spirit that the company describes as the "first of its kind."

The ice cream makers teamed up with Wheyward Spirit to include the flavors of a new type of spirit made from whey, a nutrient-rich by-product created while making cheese, according to a press release.

Aside from the uniqueness of the spirit, Ben & Jerry's was attracted to Wheyward Spirit for other reasons.

Emily Darchuk, founder and CEO of Wheyward Spirit, said, "Aside from being uniquely delicious, using excess whey as the base for our spirit helps us prevent food waste and creates a more sustainable model of spirit production. I am thrilled to partner with Ben & Jerry's to bring back a fan favorite with the same taste and less waste, using our signature spirit."

Dublin Mudslide originally appeared in 2004 as part of a limited batch. The flavor was popular with fans, however, and it was upgraded to a full-time flavor.

Unfortunately, it was discontinued in 2007, or as Ben & Jerry's puts it, it was sent to "the flavor graveyard."

The new version has already started to appear in grocery stores across the country.

