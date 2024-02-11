Bass Pro Shops doubles down with Super Bowl and Daytona 500 ad

Outdoor retail giant Bass Pro Shops doubled down with a Super Bowl ad that will also run during next weekend’s Daytona 500.

The ad, which spotlights Bass Pro Shops’ Tracker boats , celebrates the company’s legacy in helping connect families and friends through its best-selling Trackers. The boats are sold factory-direct and through select dealers around the world and are made at a facility in the Missouri Ozarks.

"In these uncertain times, we are more committed than ever to deliver value to our customers," said Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, in a release. "With 115 million people watching, there is no greater opportunity guaranteed to reach more people in the peak of our season than the Super Bowl. It is the most powerful platform to underscore the affordability of owning a new Tracker boat for as low as $5 a day."

"We hope our message will inspire customers to get outdoors and create happy lifelong memories on the water. We also believe that investing to share our happy times value message with the world translates into increased opportunities for our dealerships and our people," he added. "We are so very proud to celebrate our family of Outfitters!"

Morris founded Bass Pro Shops in 1972 and the company has made conserving wildlife habitat and introducing families to the outdoors a point of emphasis since its inception. The company has run ads during the Super Bowl in three of the last four years. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sun. Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Like other Super Bowl ads this year, Bass Pro Shops’ 30-second spot will cost roughly $7 million. That’s roughly the same price as last year’s Super Bowl commercials but 50% more than they cost in 2019.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Bud Light is among the brands looking to boost its profile with Super Bowl ads this year after the top-selling beer took a hit last year amid a controversial partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Crypto companies that spent big on Super Bowl ads in years past before pulling back last year following the fallout from FTX’s collapse will once again be absent from the airwaves during the big game.

FTX was a prominent advertiser during the 2022 Super Bowl when it paid $6.5 million to appear alongside other crypto firms like Coinbase and Crypto.com. The ad featured Larry David who later said that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct exchange paid him $10 million to tout FTX as "the next big thing."

