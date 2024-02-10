Super Bowl LVIII ads will cost $7 million per 30-second slot

High-market brands are pouring out millions for advertisements during Sunday's Super Bowl.

With a reliable audience of over 100 million viewers, the Super Bowl is among the most prominent advertising opportunities on television.

This year, companies are paying a whopping $7 million for just 30 seconds of airtime.

It's about the same price as last year's commercials, but over 50% more than 2019.

Those millions only cover the airtime, and companies usually end up on the hook for much more with celebrity endorsements and high-budget vignettes for their products.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is one company spending big on ads in an effort to rekindle Americans' affinity for Bug Light, the beer that reigned as a top seller in the U.S. for more than two decades before its fall caused by an ill-fated partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

One industry that previously poured money into advertising for the big game will once again be sitting on the sidelines.

Anyone hoping to see crypto ads during this year’s Super Bowl will be disappointed.

FOX Business has learned most major cryptocurrency firms will once again sit on the sidelines during the biggest marketing event of the year when the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Las Vegas Sunday.

While the $1.7 trillion digital asset market is in a much better place than this time last year during the so-called "crypto winter," crypto companies don’t have the money they once had for advertising. And those that do believe they can better spend their ad dollars away from the NFL spotlight.

Now-defunct FTX was a prominent advertiser during the 2022 Super Bowl when it paid $6.5 million to appear alongside other industry giants like Coinbase and Crypto.com.

