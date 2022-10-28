Basketball hoops sold by Amazon, Walmart, other retailers recalled after reported death

Eighteen thousand wall-mounted basketball hoops sold nationwide are being recalled after one fell and fatally injured a teenager four years ago, according to safety regulators.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in collaboration with the basketball hoop maker, Goalsetter Systems Inc., recalled the Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals after discovering that they "can unexpectedly detach from the wall."

The recall includes the Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series with 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems, according to officials. The recalled product has been on the market for over two decades.

Officials say the hoops can have "a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death to consumers."

The company has received four reported incidents of the basketball hoop detaching from the wall, including of the 14-year-old from Granger, Ind., who was killed in 2018.

In the other reported incidents, consumers sustained severe facial injuries. In one instance, a consumer suffered with a fractured leg, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC and Goalsetter say consumers should "immediately" stop using the recalled product. Goalsetter plans to remove the recalled hoop for free and offer consumers a full refund, according to the recalled notice.

The company also promised to do free inspections of the wall-mounted basketball goal install an additional safety bracket.

The hoops were available at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide from November 1999 through June 2022. However, consumers could also purchase them online through Amazon, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target and Competitive Edge Products, Inc.