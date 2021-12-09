Oreo wine released by Barefoot Wine has hints of chocolate

Cookies and wine make a great pair.

It’s not uncommon to see wine paired with chocolate, so it’s not surprising that a wine company decided to team up with Nabisco to make an official wine to pair with Oreo cookies. The limited-edition wine has been released just in time for the holiday season.

Barefoot Wine announced the creation of Barefoot X Oreo Thins, a red wine that was designed to combine with the popular cookie. The wine is available while supplies last through the Barefoot website.

On Twitter, Barefoot wrote, "Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend will send your tastebuds into fits of rich, chocolate-y delight. Enjoy a scrumptious medley of blackberry and dark cherry aromas as they transition into delicate flavors of chocolate, cookies and cremé, followed by a smooth, lingering finish."

Fans can buy the wine on the Barefoot website, where it’s being sold in a package that contains two bottles of wine and a package of Oreo Thins.

The website describes the package, "For a limited time, try our rich Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend for a treat that'll send your taste buds into fits of chocolatey delight!"

The wine is specifically flavored to with hints and aromas that have either been derived from Oreo cookies or are meant to complement the snack, Delish reports. It includes chocolate, cookie and crème flavors, plus oak, blackberry and dark cherries.

This is just the latest item to combine a popular snack with a holiday favorite to be announced this year.

Fox Business previously reported that Hershey had announced a pie-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup just before Thanksgiving. The limited item sold out within a day, however, meaning that anyone who didn’t act fast had to eat a regular pie or a bunch of regular-sized peanut butter cups to get the same effect.