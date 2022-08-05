Balenciaga introduces a nearly $1,800 trash bag

Balenciaga is creating quite the buzz on social media for reportedly selling the world's most expensive trash bag.

It's called the Trash Pouch, and its price tag is nearly $1,800.

According to the luxury fashion brand's website, the bag was part of the designer's Winter 2022 360° Show, which included "enlarged and exaggerated" accessories.

The brand didn't disclose much about the bag online aside from the fact a trash bag inspired it.

The reason for the hefty price? It's made of calfskin leather and sports the brand's logo, according to the New York Post. It also comes in select colors, including black, white, blue and yellow.

Its debut sparked quite the conversation on Twitter, with some users claiming the brand, known for its outlandish creations, is a social experiment.

"Balenciaga is a true social experiment to actually see who’s dumb enough to buy stuff. They are selling a trash bag for $1,790. Somebody is going to tell me it’s art," one user wrote.

Others simply thought it was comical.

"If you don’t see the beauty in the Balenciaga trash bag you just don’t understand fashion. It only costs $1,790," another user wrote.

Even Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia has found some amusement in it.

During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily earlier this year, Gvasalia laughed, saying he couldn't "miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world."

"Who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?" he added.

