Viral TikTok video boosts Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 song ‘Dreams’ on streaming service charts

A TikToker’s viral video jamming out to Fleetwood Mac’s song “Dreams” has skyrocketed the hit song on streaming service charts.

Continue Reading Below

The band released the song in 1977 and at the time, it reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Thanks to Nathan Apodaca, also known as @DoggFace2003 across social media platforms, “Dreams” has been climbing the charts after he published a video on Sept. 25. skateboarding to the song.

TRUMP'S TIKTOK DOWNLOAD BAN IS BLOCKED BY JUDGE

In the clip, Apodaca was cruising on his longboard listening to the Fleetwood Mac song and drinking a jug of Cranberry juice. The video went viral with people calling it a good “vibe.”

On Spotify, “Dreams” rose to it’s highest position on the Top 200 list in the United States at No. 24. As of Sept. 29, it is ranked 25th.

The song also climbed to the 78th spot on Spotify’s Top 200 Global charts on Tuesday.

SPOTIFY'S PAID SUBSCRIBERS HIT 138M AS MUSIC STREAMING DEMAND REBOUNDS

On Apple Music, the Fleetwood Mac hit reached the 61st spot on the U.S. Top 100 charts as of Sept. 29. On the Global Top 100 chart, it reached No. 65.

Fleetwood Mac reposted the video on Twitter writing, “We love this!”

Many people then remarked in the replies that they started streaming the song and others from the band after Apodaca’s video went viral.

“Did I just ‘discover’ Fleetwood Mac at 31 years old because of this video and am now binging their catalog... why yes ...yes I am..” one person wrote.

Another said, “I just listened to all you [sic] albums because of this amazing guy.”

“I saw this today and it made me so happy,” a fan commented. “I will purchase this song again idc Issa [sic[ whole vibe. Love fleetwood and love this video. We needed this.”

WITHOUT TIKTOK, GEN Z MAY HAVE TO FIND A NEW WAY FOR NEWS

After the clip went viral, the TikToker revealed he lives in an RV with no running water and wants to move into something more spacious and get a new car.

Fans then poured in donations, which he told TMZ on Wednesday has amounted to over $10,000.

“I just wanna thank everyone who took the time to drop a line and dollar you have no idea how much this means to me an [sic] I’m glad I can make bring so many smiles, Steady Vibin everyone,” Apodaca wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The TikTok user told TMZ that he plans to surprise his mother with $5,000.

He also told the outlet he’s open to a commercial opportunity with Ocean Spray, which he drank in the video, if they reach out to him.