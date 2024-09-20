Baby powder sold on Amazon recalled due to potential asbestos contamination

Dynarex Corp. is recalling cases of its Dynacare Baby Powder due to potential asbestos contamination.

According to the warning notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 62 cases of Dynacare Baby Powder – Batch Number B 051 – were recalled after sample testing revealed that some finished products contained asbestos, a known carcinogen. The testing was conducted by the FDA.

The product was sold on Amazon and distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Washington and Wisconsin.

As a result of the routine FDA tests, the company said it "ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc."

There haven't been any illnesses associated with the recalled product to date.

According to federal officials, asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. During talc mining, there is a risk that talc may be contaminated with asbestos.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that breathing in asbestos can cause tiny asbestos fibers to irritate lung tissue.

Studies show that breathing in asbestos can cause non-cancer diseases, like asbestosis and pleural disease.

However, exposure to asbestos can also increase the risk of developing certain cancers such as lung cancer and mesothelioma, according to the CDC.