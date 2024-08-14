Ground cinnamon recall expanded following discovery of 'elevated levels of lead'

A Florida company that previously recalled ground cinnamon distributed in the northeast part of the U.S. has now expanded the recall "due to elevated levels of lead," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday.

El Chilar HF, LLC's ground cinnamon was sold at retail stores and wholesale outlets in Maryland, where LOTS: E-054, EX 0225 and D-181, EX 0624 have been recalled from. However, the FDA warns consumers could have the affected product in their homes.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Lead exposure is especially dangerous to children, the FDA says.

"If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur," the FDA said in a press release. "This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems."

Adults suffering from chronic lead exposure could be at risk for kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects, according to the FDA.

The Maryland Health Department collected samples from a February 2024 lot which tested high in lead. The additional lots were added to those announced in a March recall, which are lots D-300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026, that contained 127 boxes, with each box containing 12 bags, of El Chilar's 1.25-ounce ground cinnamon bags.

The product was distributed by La Raza LLC of Forestville, Maryland.

No illnesses have been reported as of Tuesday. It is believed the issue was caused by a potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.

"Parents, guardians, and caregivers of infants and young children who may have been exposed to lead should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care," the FDA stated.

Anyone with questions can call El Chilar, which is based in Apopka, Florida, at 407-880-6007 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.