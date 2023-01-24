A&W Root Beer puts pants on ‘polarizing' mascot bear Rooty after M&Ms 'pauses' spokescandies

Rooty the Great Root Bear, the mascot of A&W Restaurants for 60 years, will hence forth be wearing denim jeans.

In a Twitter post, the company suggested that Rooty’s lack of pants was "polarizing."

"America, let’s talk. Since 1963, Rooty the Great Root Bear has been our beloved spokesbear. We knew people would notice because he’s literally a 6-foot tall bear wearing an orange sweater," the company said. "But now we get it – even a mascot’s lack of pants can be polarizing."

Moving forward, Rooty will wear be wearing jeans. The company said Rooty will still remain the company’s official "spokesbear" despite the update.

"We are confident Rooty will continue to champion good food & good times for many years to come…now in denim," A&W Restaurants wrote.

FOX Business has reached out to the company, seeking more details on what led to the decision to modify the mascot.

The update comes after candy brand M&M’s announced its distinct "spokescandies" were taking an "indefinite pause" and replaced with former SNL actress Maya Rudolph.

M&M’s is one of many companies in recent years that has overhauled or modified its branding in the wake of political backlash.