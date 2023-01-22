Culver’s restaurants switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, upsetting fans

Culver’s, the Midwest chain known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, recently announced it is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, upsetting many of its longtime fans.

The franchise broke the news last Wednesday, telling media outlets the transition was in progress and would take some time for its nearly 900 restaurants spread out across 26 states, FOX 6 reported.

Parting ways with Pepsi means that restaurants will no longer serve its signature as well as Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, and Tropicana Drinks.

It remains unclear which Coca-Cola products will be offered, but the company owns Spire, Fanta, and Minute Maid, in addition to many variations on its namesake beverage.

One Twitter user wrote that news of the switch "ruined my entire day."

In response to the tweet, the company confirmed the transition, but said many Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea will still be available."

Another Twitter user wrote to Culver’s: "Had my last @culvers today. When you switch back to @pepsi I will be back."

Yet another Twitter user wrote in response to a post about loyalty that the company’s decision to get rid of Pepsi products has "got me pondering."

A Facebook user posted a comment on the company’s main page, saying she would no longer be going to Culver’s because they will now be offering coke products like the restaurants she avoided.

"Now you’re going to be like them," she wrote. "Sorry about this decision. You had the best Pepsi on tap. Now I have to search for another restaurant that has Pepsi."

