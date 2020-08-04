Auntie Anne’s releases pretzel-ordering recliner, mobile ordering platform

Auntie Anne’s pretzels can now be ordered on your phone -- or from a chair.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, the company released its mobile ordering platform on the Auntie Anne’s “Pretzel Perks” app. Auntie Anne’s also showed off its new creation: a limited-edition chair that orders pretzels when the chair reclines.

According to the company announcement, the “Recline-To-Dine Chair” is connected to the mobile ordering app and uses motion sensors to recognize when someone pulls the recliner’s lever and makes an order.

STARBUCKS PUMPKIN SPICE PRODUCTS RETURN TO GROCERY STORES

"Over the last several months, we heard from our fans that they missed Auntie Anne's,” Heather Neary, Auntie Anne’s president said in a statement. “As we launched our new contactless mobile ordering and pickup options, we wanted to truly celebrate by developing a fun and unique way for fans to fulfill their pretzel cravings.”

"So, we got creative and developed a pretzel-lovers dream recliner,” Neary added. “The Recline-To-Dine chair actually places an Auntie Anne's order with just the pull of a lever for the ultimate delivery experience. A few fans were lucky enough to try it out and we received rave reviews! But more importantly, even without this super cool chair, anyone with a smartphone can now order freshly baked pretzels for contactless delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store pickup."

TWINKIES-FLAVORED PROTEIN POWDER RELEASED BY BODYBUILDING.COM

To celebrate the company’s new products, Auntie Anne’s also launched a contest to win free pretzels for a year.

The winner of the “Recline-To-Dine Sweepstakes” will win free pretzels for a year, $1,200 to buy a “dream recliner,” a “subscription to your favorite streaming service” and a care package with a blanket, pillow and socks, according to the contest website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Runners up will receive a $25 gift card to Auntie Anne’s and a care package. According to the announcement, there will be 24 runners up.

The contest will be open until August 25.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS