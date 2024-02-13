Arkansas woman wins lottery, credits church sermon for inspiring her to play

A woman is taking home a lottery prize after a church sermon inspired her to test her luck.

The winner, known as K. Anthony from Harrell, Arkansas, played Powerball on the Jackpocket lottery app, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's press release.

Anthony finds herself playing the Arkansas lottery only once or twice a month, but she reportedly felt the urge to give the game a try after sitting in church.

The sermon that she said made her inclined to play was about "praising the Lord for things on the way," lottery officials said in a press release.

The app's system chose her numbers at random, and she matched five out of the six winning digits.

The winning numbers were 39, 41, 43, 49 and 64, while the Powerball number was 4, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported. Anthony won a prize of $100,000.

Anthony told lottery officials that she thought she was being scammed after receiving multiple calls from Jackpocket, which is headquartered in New York.

"I didn’t even know I’d won," Anthony said.

Once Anthony was connected to a Jackpocket team member, she couldn't believe it was real and could barely sleep that night, the lottery reported.

She initially won $50,00, but since she ordered her winning ticket with the Power Play option for an extra dollar, her prize was doubled, resulting in a jackpot of $100,000, the news release said.

Anthony has won a few prizes playing the Arkansas Lottery before, but none of them exceeded $60.

Anthony plans on using her winnings to remodel her home and taking her family on vacation.

The remainder of her prize will go toward savings, lottery officials said.

The Powerball winning numbers have not yet been claimed as the jackpot continues to climb past $280 million.

Jackpocket has become a secure way to order and take part in the lottery for 17 different states and Washington, D.C.

The Arkansas Lottery has raised over $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarship opportunities since 2009, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Scholarships awarded by the Department of Finance and Administration Office of the Arkansas Lottery are available for "non-profit, public and private, two- and four-year colleges and universities," the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's website says.

FOX Business reached out to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and Jackpocket for comment.