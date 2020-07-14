Kroger’s Home Chef offers Impossible Burger in meal kits

For the first time, Impossible Burger fans will be able to get the plant-based meat alternative in a meal kit.

Impossible Foods is partnering with meal kit service Home Chef -- a subsidiary of Kroger -- to offer the Impossible Burger as an alternative to other “traditional animal-based proteins,” according to a Home Chef press release.

Customers can make the switch using the Home Chef “Customize It” feature, the release said.

This is the first partnership that Impossible Foods is making with a meal kit service. Its competitor, Beyond Meat, already has partnerships with Blue Apron and HelloFresh meal kit services.

"At Impossible Foods, we've long intended to make the Impossible Burger available anywhere that food is sold, including through meal kits," Dan Greene, Impossible Foods’ SVP of U.S. sales, said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to share that the Impossible Burger is now on the Home Chef menu so that cooks everywhere can conveniently try out new recipes with our delicious meat made from plants,” Greene added.

If Home Chef customers do choose to swap in the Impossible Burger, they’ll get a 12-ounce package of the ground meat alternative, which “cooks, tastes, and sizzles just like ground beef,” the release said.

"Variety and innovation have always been key parts of Home Chef," Pat Vihtelic, the founder and CEO of Home Chef, said in a statement. "With the launch of Impossible, we are providing our customers more ways to enjoy our weekly recipes and be on the forefront of the trend towards eating more plant-based foods."

According to the release, there will be at least nine recipes that customers can customize with the Impossible Burger.

