April 15 is Tax Day, and there are a bunch of food deals available

Some eateries are marking Tax Day by rolling out deals.

Americans facing the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) deadline for filing federal income tax returns on Tuesday (and extension requests must be filed or postmarked by April 15) will have a swath of deals on foods from well-known chains that they can claim.

At participating Great American Cookies locations, customers will receive a free chocolate chip cookie cake slice when they purchase one. The chain said on social media to "just mention the offer at checkout."

Paris Baguette said that people that belong to its rewards program can grab a free pastry when they buy a beverage from the chain on Tax Day. The pastry must be "of equal or lesser value," according to the company.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme said it was "offering Americans a sweet tax break" on Tuesday with a deal of its own.

Under the promotion, the doughnut chain said it will throw in a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts "for only the sales tax in their state" when a customer makes a purchase of 12 in-store. There is also a promo code — "TAXBREAK" — for those who place an order for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts online, giving them a second set of 12 for free.

Don't have a sweet tooth? There are deals for savory food on Tax Day as well.

Checkers and Rally’s, for instance, have a $3 deal for two sandwiches. The chain’s crispy fish sandwich and spicy chicken sandwich are eligible for the promotion.

At Fazoli’s, customers can claim the code "TAX25" to access a "buy-one-get-one" free deal on baked spaghetti.

"We can’t make Tax Day disappear, but we can certainly make it a little more delicious," another company, Potbelly Sandwich Works, recently wrote on Facebook . "On April 15th, buy one Big or Original sandwich, get an Original free with the promo code BOGO. Cheers to a less taxing tax day."

There are over 440 Potbelly locations across the U.S., according to a recent press release.

Last week, Shake Shack also announced it would give customers that spend at least $10.40 a complimentary single-patty Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom sandwich or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries through the code "TRUFFLETAX." The promo started April 10 and lasts through April 27.

It is "only valid for qualifying orders placed at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com" during the timeframe, according to the company.

Round Table Pizza on April 11 launched a promo code, "RPT220," that enables customers to slash $7 off the price of a large or extra-large pizza. It will remain available at participating restaurants through April 17.

For Tax Day, another chain, California Pizza Kitchen, has a CPK Rewards deal for $10 off $40 worth of dining-in or takeout spending. However, the deal, which goes from Monday to April 17, is not available in Hawaii, Guam, airports, stadiums, mobile kitchens, franchised or international locations, according to the company.

The deals were announced in the lead up to Tax Day.

As of April 4, the IRS said it had received over 101.4 million tax returns so far during the 2025 tax filing season. More than 100.3 million have been processed, according to the agency.

More than 67.7 million tax refunds have gone out during the current filing season as of that date, with the average amount refunded coming in at $3,116, the IRS reported.