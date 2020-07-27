Apple TV+, Oprah team up for new series 'The Oprah Conversation'

AppleTV+ is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for a streaming series called "The Oprah Conversation."

"It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation," Oprah tweeted on Monday. "Tune in to my new show #TheOprahConversation, where I’ll be joined by fascinating guests to have conversations that unite us — not divide us."

The series, which is set to debut July 30, will "explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world," according to Apple's streaming service.

"Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft," according to Apple. "Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection."

In the debut episode, “How to Be an Antiracist,” Winfrey will be joined by best-selling author professor Ibram X. Kendi, where they will “speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs.” The episode will be available to stream for free exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning Thursday, July 30 at 4 p.m. PDT.

The series will also have a special two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist, and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho on Aug. 7.

In Part 1, Acho will speak to Winfrey about his web series and take questions from white viewers. In Part 2, Acho and Winfrey will "dive deeper into their raw, unfiltered discussions about race in response to bold questions from white and Latinx guests."

In addition, Equal Justice Initiative founder and best-selling author Bryan Stevenson will be a featured guest.

"The Oprah Conversation" marks the third show that Apple TV+ will debut in partnership with Winfrey, after the earlier releases of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.”

Apple announced its multi-year partnership with Winfrey in 2018. At the time, company officials said she would “create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

