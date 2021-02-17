Applebee’s new virtual kitchen sells Cheetos-flavored wings

Applebee’s will be hosting yet another virtual kitchen.

On Wednesday, Dine Brands -- which owns Applebee’s and IHOP -- announced the launch of its newest venture, Cosmic Wings.

The virtual wing restaurant -- which will be operating out of more than 1,300 Applebee’s kitchens -- is available to order for delivery only on Uber Eats starting Wednesday, according to the announcement.

The wing chain’s menu includes conventional items such as traditional wings, boneless wings, waffle fries, onion rings and chicken tenders.

Cosmic Wings’ specialties, however, are its Cheetos-inspired items including traditional and boneless wings cooked in either the original Cheetos wing sauce or the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos wing sauce.

According to the announcement, those wing sauces -- which are made with Cheetos crumbles -- are exclusive to Cosmic Wings.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cosmic Wings to delight our fans across the country with this new way to enjoy the signature taste of Cheetos,” Jessica Spaulding, Frito-Lay North America’s marketing senior director, said in a statement. “When you combine beloved Cheetos flavors with everyone’s favorite appetizers, you get the ultimate matchup.”

To celebrate its launch, Cosmic Wings is offering a $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more for the rest of the month, until Feb. 28.

Cosmic Wings isn’t the first virtual restaurant to operate out of Applebee’s kitchens. Last May, Dine Brands launched another virtual concept, Neighborhood Wings by Applebee’s, Forbes reported.

However, with the launch of Cosmic Wings, Neighborhood Wings is winding down, the magazine reported.