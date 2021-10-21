Unvaccinated Apple corporate employees must get COVID test every day: report

Apple is mandating its unvaccinated corporate employees to get tested every day for COVID-19, according to a new report.

Under the company policy, every unvaccinated employee, including those who haven't disclosed their vaccine status, will have to get tested before entering an office building, Bloomberg reported.

Employees that are vaccinated will still have to get tested on a weekly basis, according to the report.

However, Apple told employees in August that the company was pushing back its return to corporate offices until January at the earliest, according to Bloomberg, citing an internal memo sent to employees.

According to the report, employees will be notified a month in advance before they are required to return to the office and when they do, they'll be expected to work at the office at least three days a week.

CEO Tim Cook told FOX Business in July that employees will not be expected to return to the office until at least October. Prior to that, employees had expected to return in September for at least three days a week – that is until the surge in new coronavirus cases derailed those plans.

Meanwhile, retail employees were given a different set of rules to follow.

Unvaccinated staff working in one of Apple's retail stores will be tested twice per week while vaccinated staff will need to take a rapid test once a week, according to Bloomberg.

Apple did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.