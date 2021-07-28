Apple delaying return to office until October or beyond: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told FOX Business this week that employees of the firm will not be expected to return to the office until October or beyond, after telling workers earlier this summer to prepare to come back to the office in September for at least three days a week.

The iPhone maker's move is part of a growing trend of tech companies that are issuing such delays as coronavirus persists in the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 144.98 -1.79 -1.22%

"As the last 18 months have demonstrated many times before, progress made is not progress guaranteed," Cook said in a conference call Tuesday. "An uneven recovery to the pandemic and the delta variant surging in many countries around the world have shown us once again that the road to recovery will be a winding one."

Meanwhile, Apple will again require masks for customers and staff in most of its U.S. retail locations, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a company memo. The requirement will go into effect Thursday at more than half of Apple's 270 U.S. stores, even for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

APPLE CRUSHES JUNE QUARTER EARNINGS RECORDS

The news comes on the same day fellow tech giant Google pointed to the delta variant in announcing the company is extending its work-from-home policy through mid-October and requiring employees who do return to a Google campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple has no vaccination requirements as of now.

FOX Business' Susan Li contributed to this report.