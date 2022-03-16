Apple Park hazardous materials incident resolved by Santa Clara County fire officials

The Santa Clara County Fire Department has resolved a hazardous materials incident that occurred at Apple Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to several media reports, the tech giant's headquarters was partially evacuated after an employee discovered an envelope containing a white powder substance.

"An employee identified a suspicious mail item. The item was throughly investigated and deemed not to be a threat," the SCC FD tweeted Tuesday evening. "We’re very thankful for our working relationship with @apple, the astute actions of the employee, and for our partners @SCCoSheriff and SCC EMS. We will continue to treat all threats as credible until proven otherwise, so: if you see something, say something."

Representatives for Apple and the fire department did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment.

The incident comes as Apple employees are preparing to return to the office in a phased approach starting on April 11. Employees will initially return one day a week before ramping up to three days a week beginning in late May. The three days will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while the majority of employees will have the option to work remotely on Wednesday and Friday.

The return to the office plan has been delayed multiple times due to surges in COVID-19 cases prompted by the spread of the delta and omicron variants.