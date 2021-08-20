Apple pushes back return to office until at least January: report

Apple is pushing back the return to corporate offices until January at the earliest because of surging Covid-19 cases and new variants, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday and reported by Bloomberg.

The company will confirm a re-opening timeline with employees a month before they are required to return.

When employees return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The choice to work remotely on Wednesday and Friday will be available.

CEO Tim Cook told FOX Business in July that employees of the firm will not be expected to return to the office until October or beyond, after telling workers earlier this summer to prepare to come back to the office in September for at least three days a week.

Apple said it would require masks for customers and staff in most of its U.S. retail locations, according to a prior Bloomberg Bloomberg report.

The latest memo said Apple did not expect to close offices or retail stories, but urged employees to get vaccinated.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.