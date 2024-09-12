Apple juice cases sold at Walmart, Walgreens, and others recalled over high arsenic levels

Expand / Collapse search
Tens of thousands of additional apple juice cases sold at major stores including Walmart, Walgreens and Aldi are being recalled due to high arsenic levels. 

According to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) latest data, about 141,298 cases have been recalled because they contain "inorganic arsenic above action level set in guidance to industry." That figure is up from the 9.535 cases originally recalled in August, according to a previous FDA report.  

Refresco Beverages US Inc. issued both recalls, which have been classified as Class II. Recalls are classified by seriousness of the adverse effects of allowing the product on the market. 

A Class II is issued when the product has "a low chance of causing serious injury or death, but there is still a possibility of adverse events that could have irreversible consequences," according to the FDA.

The apple juice cases were shipped to stores nationwide. The affected brands were sold at several major stores such as Walmart, Weis, Aldi, Walgreens, Market Basket, BJ's, Dollar General, Lidl US and Brooklyn Fare. 

According to the FDA, arsenic may be present in food from the environment where it is grown, raised or processed, and it is impossible to prevent arsenic from entering the food supply. 

However, because exposure to certain levels can be harmful to someone's health, the FDA monitors and regulates levels of arsenic in foods. 

Exposure to high levels of it during times of active brain development is associated with adverse neurological effects such as learning disabilities, behavior difficulties and lowered IQ. 

"Fetuses, infants, and children are particularly vulnerable to the potential harmful effects from arsenic exposure because of their smaller body sizes and rapid metabolism and growth," the FDA said. 

Recalled brands and where they were shipped: 

Great Value (8 oz): Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maine, New York, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina

Great Value (96 oz): Puerto Rico, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Maine, New York, Virginia 

Market Basket 100% apple juice: Maine

Nice! 100% apple juice: Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida 

Weis 100% apple juice: Pennsylvania, Maryland 

Urban Meadow 100% apple juice: Pennsylvania

Nature's Nectar 100% apple juice: New York, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina  

Wellsley Farms 100% apple juice: Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts

Solevita 100% apple juice: Virginia 

Clover Valley 100% apple juice: South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, New York 

Tropical Delight: New York