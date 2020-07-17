Antonio Sabato Jr. starting 'conservative' movie studio: 'Hollywood has got to be fair'

Antonio Sabàto Jr. appeared on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Friday where he discussed his plans to establish a "conservative movie studio."

Speaking to host Maria Bartiromo, he explained that he looked at the current Hollywood landscape and found there was really no place for conservatives or people of faith to tell stories.

“There’s just so many people that have been blacklisted, not myself, but just so many over the years and they’re sick of it,” Sabàto explained. “So I just thought about, ‘why don’t we start a studio where we can produce and make our own stuff and have our own distribution and just make movies that we want to make, you know? That are patriotic, that have God involved ... things that we all are passionate about.”

The actor announced on Thursday his plans to establish a studio to help combat what he sees as the routine blacklisting of conservative creatives in the entertainment industry.

“We are putting together a plan to create a conservative movie studio for all patriots to do projects that Hollywood would never do. No more blacklisting and no more injustice from the socialist's elites," he tweeted.

Sabàto declared his support of President Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention and since then has said he's been largely unable to work in Hollywood. He noted on “Mornings with Maria” that things have been difficult for not just him and his career, but his family.

“It’s been really tough, I mean, it’s been an awakening for me and I’ve been through hell and back and my family and I have been through some crazy times because of my affiliation with the president and my political affiliation with the Republican Party and so forth, but I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “I never expected to see it here in Hollywood where you have this liberal world dictating the future of everybody in the business who disagrees with them politically, or even if they bring God or if they wear their crosses to work.”

Sabàto added: “That’s why I moved away from California, I live in Florida because it’s getting out of hand and it’s just an unfortunate thing but we’ve got to fight for it you know? I use this time, this crazy times in our lives, to be positive and to use the Lord in my way to make things that are going to be uplifting and we’re going to be moving the world and if we don’t do it, who is going to do it? So I’m willing to go all out.”

The actor explained that he already has several actors and talented people in the industry willing to join him in this conservative movie studio endeavor such as Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio and Kristy Swanson, all of whom he recently worked with on the movie "Trail Blazers."

“They just want to have a playing field where it’s fair for everybody. That’s not the case right now,” he explained. “So I’m just going to fight for this and I have a great team of people with me, I have a great production company and we’re going to open the studio and we’re going to make it happen for America and the future of this country and the future of our industry. Hollywood has got to be fair. It cannot be happening where your mouth is shut or you’re being blacklisted left and right for your political or spiritual ways of life. It’s got to stop, and we’re going to do it by doing things like this.”

This isn't’ the first time that the “General Hospital” actor has tried to affect change in the country. In 2018 he ran for a congressional seat but lost to Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif. He made the move to Florida shortly after.

Sabàto said he plans on voting for Trump again in 2020.