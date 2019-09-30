Hollywood should do more to stop Antifa: Antonio Sabàto Jr.

Antonio Sabàto Jr. said he is fed up with Antifa’s behavior in an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

The actor and former Republican congressional candidate said he wants the left to condemn Antifa’s actions.

This comes after a video was seen on Twitter of masked Antifa protestors yelling obscenities at an elderly couple and blocking them from attending an event for People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.

“We can't treat people like that because you follow this president or you believe in a different belief altogether,” Sabàto Jr. said. “We can't allow that to happen any longer.”

Sabàto Jr. said he was “blacklisted” for being vocal about his conservative views and told Regan about a recent meeting with President Donald Trump discussing how Hollywood treats conservatives.

“I told the president not too long ago that I'd be willing to work for him and be there for him, because we need somebody to go to Hollywood and make sense out of these people,” he said. “We live in the greatest country in the world, we're so lucky and fortunate to be here today.”

Sabàto Jr. labeled Antifa’s behavior in the Twitter video as “disrespecting” and “disgusting.” He called on people in the entertainment business who have a platform to speak up, condemn these actions and work to “find a common ground.”