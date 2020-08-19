‘Antifa’ protesters trash Williamsburg Whole Foods, Apple over weekend

Dozens of protesters, including suspected members of the anti-fascist group Antifa, rampaged through Williamsburg over the weekend, trashing several national chain stores and spraying anti-police graffiti, according to police and sources.

The rowdy mob marched through the Brooklyn neighborhood late Saturday, with police first receiving a 911 call at 8:20 p.m. about vandalism at an Apple Store on Bedford Avenue, where they found broken windows and the letters “FTP” – typically meaning “F–k the police” in this context – spray-painted on the wall, cops said.

The protesters, who also targeted a Whole Foods store in the neighborhood, tagged one building with the message “Murder Bezos,” according to reports.

At 11:48 p.m., another 911 call sent police to North 10th Street, where more broken windows and graffiti were found. “Die Yuppy” was spray-painted on a Compass Real Estate outlet at the scene.

“I feel sentiment for the times, but this stuff is just senseless,” a Compass employee told The Post on Monday. “They don’t even know what they’re doing. It’s just destruction for destruction’s sake.”

“The irony of it is you can clearly tell that everyone on the video is White,” he said. “And it’s like, do you guys even know what you’re doing this for?”

According to a police source, “officers observed a group of approximately 75 people believed to be part of the Antifa group.”

Footage from the scene posted by liveleak.com shows a half-dozen people wearing hoodies and dressed mostly in black hurling objects at the Apple Store while another is seen spraying graffiti – with at least one demonstrator inside the store.

The video shows a larger crowd outside Whole Foods, where a man who appears to be an employee engages the protesters. Further footage shows the mob of protesters marching past people sitting at sidewalk tables outside several restaurants.

